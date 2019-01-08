Republican vs. Democrat seems to have descended to conservative vs. liberal, which to me implies party is more important than America. The preamble of the Constitution includes the words "promote the general welfare" and to me that implies seeking a solution to issues confronting our nation.
No political, moral or theocratic position benefits the general welfare 100 percent of the time. Issues require thoughtful solution rather than arbitrary decision. We are a nation representing every nationality, every religion or non-religious persuasion, so general welfare must be sought through thoughtful negotiation. If "We The People" can form a majority, as in WWII, why not in times peace to promote the general welfare for the benefit of all Americans?
Billy H. Conn
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.