#45s Head of the EPA are moving their offices to Kansas City, by September, 2019. Because of this move, Scientist's are facing forced firing! The Scientist's are being told to move or get fired! By the way the offices have no Labs to conduct testing! And all those references to climate you put in your reports, they are told, "Take them out or we aren't publishing them" Wow fascism is here folk's our want to be Dictator is cutting out Science! What next our Freedom? #45 is a racist, Con Man, liar, want to be Dictator, Grand Wizard, greedy and so much more dangerous descriptions! Hope you good people vote in 2020! Enough is enough!
David E. Leon
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.