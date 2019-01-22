It is a shame that your column is deemed print-worthy, Mr Fitzsimmons. Somehow both you and the Star editors deem this acceptable satire (although some will consider it as credible "news", God help us), when it is just another clear example of your diluted view on our national issues. This may be a new low for you, although I can't claim to have read all of your "stuff". I welcome anyone's attempt to set me straight here, but I'm guessing we never saw such lame material drafted for, say, the Benghazi cover-up, Fast-and-Furious or the Clinton Foundation's ties to Russian meddling and money, to name a few. Or if you did, your allegiance would side with the leftist-view of the matter, undoubtedly.
Again, I welcome anyone to show me otherwise. Until then, I would ask the Star to limit this clown to his artistic drivel.
Wayne Penazek
Oro Valley
