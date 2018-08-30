I recently read a letter from a reader regarding a Fitzsimmons cartoon with John McCain being greeted into heaven by Barry Goldwater as one of his best, I agree. Now I see a cartoon with McCain welcomed into heaven and rewarded with not being subjected to seeing President Trump ever again.
Fitz, your loathing of President Trump is over the top. Take a chill pill, no man can destroy this country and take away our freedoms. That can only happen with a bloated and unaccountable federal government that over taxes and regulates, usurping individual rights, liberty and freedoms.
Mark Kendall
Northwest side
