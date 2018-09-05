I moved here with the Air Force in 1991 and retired in 2004. I've been a constant home delivery of the paper since the year 1991. When I saw the drawing of Fitzsimmons I was outraged as he depicted the flag of the White House being Russian when the POTUS passes.
I feel this is very disrespectful for the "OFFICE" of the POTUS, and "almost a treasonous threat." Fitz is OBVIOUSLY against Trump, yet I feel he has NO RIGHT to view his PERSONAL opinions in the newspaper I pay for. I hope his actions, and that of the editor to allow this to be printed, be questioned and challenged!
Troy Curtis
East side
