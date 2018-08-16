The Star announced today that it’s joining “more than 100 news organizations” speaking out against demonization of the media. The editorial was thought provoking. Most Americans, left, right, and center, would agree that a free press is part of what makes America great.
The proper adjective is a “free” press, not a “snarky” press or a “biased” press or a “one-sided” press. Your decision to publish a decidedly biased Fitzsimmons’ cartoon depicting Trump and his minions as book-burning, arm-banded fascists diminishes and obscures your point. Enlarging it and placing it directly below your editorial was an insult to open-mindedness.
Ask yourself this: how many of the hundreds of like-minded editorials across America were accompanied by a biased cartoon ridiculing our president? It was a mistake and an insult, one which would best be remedied with an apology.
Bud Snyder
SaddleBrooke
