I am a long time subscriber to the Star and over the many years have endured the Fitzimmon's political cartoons. Years ago I found them to sometimes be humorous and creative.
Since he has been on this Trump hater campaign I have found many of his cartoons to be vicious and offensive. Although until now I've never felt that they were even worthy of a critique but the cartoon he did with the immigrant on the cross I feel was way over the line. I find it extremely offensive that he has even considered anything to equate our Lord and Savior's crucifixion with any other event of any kind. Whether you love Trump or hate him (as Fitz obviously does) this in my opinion is unforgivably vile. Fitz either needs to publically apologize to all Christians or resign!
Bruce Bobell
Vail
