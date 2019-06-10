June 6th, 2019, a day marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing. A day for reflecting on the sacrifices of American, British and Canadian servicemen embarking on a world-changing mission to defeat Hitler's forces and bring an end to the war in Europe.
Rather than honoring those individuals, he has the unmitigated gall to denigrate not only the president, but to show such insensitivity for the solemnness of the day. Respect and thanksgiving should have been his theme on that day. Bash the president all you want, Fitz, but save it for another day and show some respect. Perhaps a trip to the Normandy beaches might help you appreciate the significance of June 6th, 1944.
James Sellars, USA, MSG, Ret.
Northwest side
