Re: the Feb. 27 editorial cartoon by David Fitzsimmons.
"Green Book" was all about what two men, one black and one white, learned and gave to the other. They were from opposite ends of society who came to know each other exceedingly well over a month’s time. The white man learned that not all black men savor fried chicken and how to write a loving letter to his wife. The black man was given loyalty and support in several trying circumstances. The black man taught the white man that to pick up another’s stone from the ground was the same as stealing.
There were other exchanges between the two which illustrated not superiority but respect and understanding of their differences. In the end, the black man showed up at the white man’s home at Christmas because he was lonely but also because he knew he would be welcomed as a friend. The white man and his wife greeted his new friend, and that friendship endured for all their lives. A true story about redemption.
Jane Barkley
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.