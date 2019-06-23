Re: the June 21 editorial cartoon.
Fitz rightly points out that the citizenship question on the 2020 Census is totally about how many congressional districts will be created by population growth. This is precisely why the citizenship question must be included in the new census. Where I differ with Mr. Fitzsimmons is that I believe strongly that only US Citizens should determine the makeup of our Congress.
With over 500,000 migrants arriving at our border since the beginning of the year. I can just imagine some NGO registering them to vote while they wait for asylum hearings. Why don't we just let the people of Honduras and Guatemala vote in open elections?
NO, the size of our Congress must be determined by US citizens only! If you are not happy with that, then put Congress on notice to fix our broken immigration system. That is their job, focus on that, instead of impeachment and obstructionism.
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.