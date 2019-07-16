David, I have read some of your ‘articles’ and I might even like you as a person. BUT, your double left-wing ideology is absolutely pathetic. How many of these (illegal) immigrants have you personally fed and housed? It’s SO easy for you to stand back and criticize;, but what have you actually DONE? These people are (in fact) coming to America to flee the horrible situations in their own country. However, the United States CANNOT afford (financially) to support the entire population of the globe. They continue to come - BECAUSE the Democrats offer them subsistence in the form of food, housing, and benefits - that they REFUSE to offer our own homeless and veterans. What sense does that make? Your ‘cartoon’ Sunday is genuinely disgusting.. You have no right to blame the current administration when it is the refusal of previous governments to actually ENFORCE existing laws.
Dennis Briels
Oracle
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.