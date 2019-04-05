RE: the March 30 article "Idolatry of weapons costs us our sense of sanctuary."
In the past I have been angered by Fitz's ultra-liberal leaning, but today I feel only pity. Does he really believe his own rantings about a holocaust survivor noting Mengele's skin color? I doubt it, they were all white. So what if Ford got an award; what about all the postwar German families who wouldn't say sauerkraut, but called it Liberty Cabbage, because they were proud to be American and completely assimilated in one generation. Fitz is against killing weapons, yet condones abortion which is mass murder of the highest order. His diatribe starts with pathos for victims and concludes with hatred for whites, the wall, and a Caucasian caliphate. How in his mind does a wall cleanse our populace? We are the most generous country on the planet, note picture in today's paper of immigrants calling to be fed, but we have our limits. Parents take care of their own family first, so should a country. Fitz should be thankful and grateful, not hate filled.
Maryam Wade
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.