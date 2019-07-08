Re: the July 4 article "Remembering Yorktown and the birth of a miracle."
Fitzsimmons essay on July 4th was both funny and beautifully poignant. It brought tears to my eyes.
I understand the deep regard he has from his stint in Norfolk, add in Philly ( I lived in both places for about ten years each) and you do adopt an abiding respect for our forefathers (and mothers). I remember when I saw the Liberty Bell for the first time about 20 years ago. It was simply behind a rope out in an open park. Then 9.11 changed all that and all of our national parks were put behind lock and key and metal detectors. As unfortunate as the lingering safety obsession is from that fateful day, I also remember how for too short a time after we were completely united as one people and one country. I hope it won't take such a catastrophy for us to come together again. Left, right or center we all rejoiced on our beloved country's birthday.
Sally Reed
Northeast side
