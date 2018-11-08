Team Blue has taken the House Of Representatives in a fiercely contested election. That was no small feat, when you consider the roadblocks put in their way by the Republicans- malfunctioning voting machines, absurdly long lines, shortages of ballots and poll workers, people getting dropped from the voter rolls, piles of "lost" voter registrations- and always disproportionately affecting those areas with strong support for Democratic candidates.
I'd say the first order of business for the newly-elected Democratic representatives and governors is this: fix the voting system in this country. A country that could put a man on the moon, but can't run an election smoothly isn't trying. That must change.
Marian Weaver
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.