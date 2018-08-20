I listened to Brett Kavanaugh supporting Antonin Scalia's opinions on human rights. He believes that if it isn't written in the Constitution, it isn't relevant. How does "All men are created equal" serve Americans today? It was intended for just white men! And that is what this administration is all about, or should I say "rich white men." It is time to admit the Constitution is a living document and must protect us all.
I don't expect much from Sens. Jeff Flake or John McCain since they always vote party line, but they should think about their legacy. Maybe they don't want to go down in history as supporting the most deplorable human being who is sacrificing our democracy for personal family gain.
Patricia Scott
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.