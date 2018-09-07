It's urgent that Sen. Jeff Flake take a principled stand against the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh signaled his support for the president's attempts to evade the rule of law, thus he was nominated in bad faith. He has a record of lying to Congress in order to gain a position on the bench. His records have not been provided for congressional review in the manner requested and demanded by precedent. Sen. Flake must honor his commitments as a senator to protect the country from this nominee and not move the nomination forward.
Brian D. Love
Northeast side
