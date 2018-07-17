In response to the President’s appalling behavior in Helsinki, I want to express my outrage not just at the president, but also at those who could do something, but are only willing to talk. Sen. Jeff Flake reportedly said, “I never thought I would see the day when our American President would stand on the stage with the Russian President [on foreign soil, may I add] and place blame on the United States for Russian aggression.”
That is all well and good as a start, but the senator is in a position to DO SOMETHING, while most of us are not, at least not until the next election. He should put all his energy into curbing the destructive and treasonous acts of this POTUS while he may still be able to help save the core values, institutions, and laws of our democracy. In my opinion, anything less constitutes being an accessory to what he calls “shameful,” and what I call subversion.
Jacqueline Crockett
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.