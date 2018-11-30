Senator Flake supports free trade, states' rights, a balanced budget, the CIA and FBI, and family values — all ideals the Republican party has proudly upheld for years. Trump imposes protectionist tariffs that hurt American business and farmers, imposes federal laws against the expressed wishes of state voters, blows a hole in the deficit, undermines the CIA and FBI, and has, by his own admission, been unfaithful to all his wives — and is accused of committing sexual assault.
He is not a Republican; in fact, he has pretty much succeeded in destroying the Grand Old Party only two years into his presidency. The joke on his supporters is that he has changed his voter registration so many times, it's clear he has no affiliation with any party or set of ideals; his sole loyalty is to Donald Trump. You can love him or you can hate him, but you can't call him a Republican.
Carol Conniff
Foothills
