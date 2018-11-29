Every few years we read about people who have again sustained extensive damage or complete loss of their flood-prone home. These folks then cash in on their U.S. government-backed insurance, rebuild, pay their next flood insurance premium, and wait for the next flood — repeating the process, sometimes over and over. Yes, I live in Arizona where this is an unlikely occurrence., but my taxes help support this foolishness.
Let's change the program. If a property is in a flood zone, the property will be qualified to enroll in the government-subsidized program one time over its lifetime. Will this affect the value of the property? Probably so. It also will place the burden of responsibility on the shoulders of the owner or potential buyer. Some might say this is harsh and unfeeling. I would call it personal responsibility. Something we could use more of today.
Tom Vana
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.