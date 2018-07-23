Re: the July 20 column "A formula for tragedy: Addicted mom, breastfeeding baby."
This was one of the most uneducated opinions regarding addiction I have seen in awhile. In 2011, the American Society of Addiction Medication, issued a public policy statement that appears on its website: Addiction is a primary, chronic disease of brain reward, motivation, memory and related circuitry. Addiction affects neurotransmission and interactions within reward structures of the brain, including the nucleus accumbens, anterior cingulate cortex, basal forebrain and amygdala, such that motivational hierarchies are altered and addictive behaviors, which may or may not include alcohol and other drug use, supplant healthy, self-care related behaviors."
One of the most offensive statements in the piece by Christine M. Flowers was, "But when there is a baby who died because his mother was too damned selfish to go into rehab..." This implies that the mother had control over her addiction. Clearly this was a tragedy brought on by a horrible disease. It's hard to believe that Ms. Flowers, a lawyer and columnist, missed the boat on this one.
Judith Nelson
Foothills
