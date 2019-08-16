On Saturday, August 10th, The Star quoted Trump, "I have a greater influence now over the Senate and the House". Hey Trump. You swore to uphold the Constitution. It provides three separate branches of government. They teach that in first grade now. Your part is the Executive branch. That's it. Nowhere in Article II does it include "influencing Congress" in your job description. Hey Congress. He's trying to cut into your piece of the pie, and he's bragging about it. Say something! Hey White House Staff. Your guy is talking himself out of a job fast. (Keep it up.) Hey voters. Pay attention to what's going on here. You will get your chance in 2020 to stop Trump from exceeding his authority, not to mention stop him before he gets us into a war with Iran or North Korea. Don't get fooled again.
Robert Kruse
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.