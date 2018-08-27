Upon hearing the sad news of Sen. McCain's passing, I was moved to eulogize this genuine man on my Facebook page. Then, I wondered what we can do to truly honor him. I offer a thought to ponder.
Think of one of John McCain's positive qualities that you most admire yet have not incorporated into your own life; then, choose to honor his memory by personally living that particular quality. Sen. McCain, a class act and genuine patriot, consistently chose to influence the world in a positive way; however, he is no longer with us, but each one of us has the capacity to influence the world in a positive manner. The choice belongs to each of us. Honor Sen. John McCain through your actions.
My heartfelt condolences to the McCain family during their time of loss and sorrow. Semper Fi.
Peter Bourret
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.