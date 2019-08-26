Those who sow hate and division have a well-worn and successful playbook.
First, select a religious, racial, national or any group of your choosing that can be targeted as “the other”. Check.
Second, spout countless lies in speech after speech to denigrate and stir up hate against the group. Check.
Third, use your power to inflict as much pain as possible on the group and then systematize the pain. Check.
Finally, continue delivering speeches to make the group appear so dangerous that a tiny number of fanatics eventually kill. Some may have severe mental issues, but other killers, by their own admission, are true believers. Check.
Unfortunately, this is now the sad reality in our country and innocent men, women and children are paying with their lives.
Dan Gipple
Southeast side
