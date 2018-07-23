"Donald Trump said Saturday he finds it “inconceivable” that a lawyer would tape a client,..." (BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP), ZEKE MILLER, 7/21/18)
FOOL!!!...You were the Client!!!
Given that Donald Trump Cannot be Trusted; is an Inveterate Liar and Distorter of Facts to suit his Perverse Agenda, Michael Cohen did Exactly what he should have done for his own Safety and Protection in having an Independent Record of what Donald Trump said in a One-on-One Conversation.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.