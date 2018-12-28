Dear Sirs:
Three subjects mentioned today in the AZ. Star really rile me! First there's the column about the liberal media bullying the Trumps! It even asked if any of us would be upset if it were (our children) being bullied. What about the terrible 'birther movement" during the Obama era where folks stupidly accused our then president of not even being an American born citizen, and so how did that affect his children?
The second issue is the horrific death of ANOTHER imprisoned child. The problem here is serous mismanagement of little ones in OUR custody. Maybe the only hopeful statement in the paper today is the mention of the UN report on the human rights of migrants that the US detention of children due to their immigration status is a VIOLATION of 'international law'.
When will we get our priorities straight? Is the poor Trump family at risk?! NO! Did the stinky ethics of our justice panel dismiss 83 charges of misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh? You bet!
Janice Campos
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.