With today's announcement that 45,000 plus IRS workers have been recalled to work (without pay), the Trump administration's approach to the shutdown is clear: why negotiate when you can force people to work to keep the heat off yourself!
Whether or not you want a "wall," it should be clear, this is nothing more than an extension of Trump's business philosophy. Demand work then screw the contractor afterwards! Clearly, there is no concern beyond optics about the hardship his stance is creating. But why should there be when you can create "essential" employees whenever and wherever you see pressure from your base?
Norman Patten
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.