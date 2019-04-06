Trump is planning to cut foreign aid to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to punish them for illegal immigration, somehow thinking this will eliminate the problem. The immigrants are coming to escape poverty and violence (the violence an indirect result of poverty). Trump's plan is just the opposite of what is needed and will exacerbate the problem. We should be expanding our meager foreign aid. Tax breaks to corporations establishing manufacturing facilities in these countries instead of Asia would help and be less expensive than throwing as much money as possible at the border. Perhaps some law enforcement assistance could lessen gang violence. But no, for almost every major decision Trump seeks the most awful, ineffective and ludicrous option.
Charles McDonald
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.