Last month President Trump wanted to cut almost $4 billion dollars in foreign aid to the International Affairs Budget. This idea is very controversial and an extreme way to govern. The President thinks, “We are giving too much money to countries that don’t even like us, and they need to start to pay us for assistance.” Let’s take a step back. This is a very outrageous move for the US, and it endangers our making peace with countries around the world. Thankfully this plan did not make it through Congress. What could have resulted were dramatic cuts to foreign aid programs. Countries depend on our foreign aid to foster their economies. But we still need to lobby our congressional leaders on issues that matter like this one.
At the Borgen Project, we believe that developed countries around the world should be doing more to help countries in need. Foreign aid is a vital part of our international diplomacy.
William Ellis
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.