In light of the president’s unbelievable assertion that he would welcome help from any foreign country, this would normalize such behavior for any presidential candidate. Of course this is not only dangerous but illegal.; the president should probably brush up on campaign law. But if this is the future of campaign strategy I would assume the president is ameanable to his democratic opponent using the same practice by inviting and using oppositional research from a foreign country. Perhaps Iran has some information they would like to share about Pres Trump. No need to call the FBI.

John Kautz

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments