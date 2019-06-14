In light of the president’s unbelievable assertion that he would welcome help from any foreign country, this would normalize such behavior for any presidential candidate. Of course this is not only dangerous but illegal.; the president should probably brush up on campaign law. But if this is the future of campaign strategy I would assume the president is ameanable to his democratic opponent using the same practice by inviting and using oppositional research from a foreign country. Perhaps Iran has some information they would like to share about Pres Trump. No need to call the FBI.
John Kautz
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.