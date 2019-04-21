China, if you are listening, you have an opportunity to influence the 2020 Presidential Election to your benefit. Why should the field be left solely to Putin? If you put your full effort into it I think you will be rewarded mightily.
Seriously, how do we ensure, when the next political campaign that is approached by representatives of a foreign government, that the recipients of that offer will fall all over each other to be the first to call the FBI? Senators McSally and Sinema can you answer that question?
Thomas Hefley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.