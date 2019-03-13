I must find fault with the reader who painted Republicans in a bad light. The Democrats created Social Security. The Republicans resisted the creation of Social Security and Republicans since Reagan have wanted to abolish it.
Republicans were more likely than Democrats to increase their investments in U.S. stocks and Republicans were more optimistic about the future, invested more in assets exposed to economic performance. Since Trump’s surprise victory on Nov. 8, 2016, the S&P 500 Index returned more than 40 percent.
While the VA program is considered as Socialized Medicine, it is a benefit earned by the Veteran and why wouldn't the veteran gratefully accept what they have earned? Under Obama's Obama Care program our health care system is even more of a Socialized Medicine program.
Trump is the most pro-American president of my lifetime so I would say he likes the U.S.A. best. As for Russia, only Trump knows.
America is neither socialist not capitalist but a "mixed economy."
Dan Brady
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.