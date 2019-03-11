John Kass’ opinion column of 7 March voices the disturbing view that Hoda Muthana, born in the U.S., should be sentenced to 30 years in a Federal penitentiary for having joined ISIS at the age of 19. Now 24, she has a son by an ISIS soldier, has expressed regret for having joined ISIS, and wants to return to the U.S.
Mr. Kass nowhere alleges that Ms. Muthana has broken U.S. law (although she may have done so). Instead he smears her and all Muslims by assosciation with members of ISIS who have used extreme violence. Violence is no more an integral part of Islam than it is of Christianity, by which I mean the teachings of Jesus.
The Gospel of Luke 15, xi-xxxii, tells the story of the prodigal son who sinned, repented, and whose father forgave him unconditionally and with joy. Mindful of our own youthful follies, how can we do less?
Sterling Vinson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.