The letter from the man espousing forgiveness for the woman, with child, who seeks to return to the US from ISIS troubles me. This woman publicly advocated mass killings and was so enamored with the lifestyle that she married 3 men. Remember that ISIS is know for killing dozens or people and for carrying out public executions and crucifixions. I suppose that now a clean bed, pure water and plentiful food allows her to forgive the Great Satan its transgressions. I don't know whether she has killed anyone but do believe the law finds those who aid or abet equally responsible. Since she has no marketable skills, I suppose she will turn to welfare and food stamps for assistance. In my mind the old saying, "you make your bed, you lie in it" is most appropriate. The thought of allowing her back is reprehensible to me.
Phil Reinecker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.