Former Obama US Attorney General Eric Holder just commented on MSNBC “when was America ever great?”, echoing Democrat NY Governor Cuomo’s remarks of “America was never really great.” This is what Democrat Progressives think about America. Yes we had dark times of slavery, Jim Crow, etc. but our constitutional Democracy eventually allowed us to change that. Do Progressives not think America was great for defeating Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan during WWII, which saved the world from totalitarianism? Do they not think America was great in defeating the totalitarian Soviet Union? Do they not think America great for allowing more legal immigrants into the country annually than any other country in the world or donating more free food than other country in the world? America’s democracy and capitalism has enriched the lives of most people in our country. Millions around the world still seek to come here because they believe America to be "great!' Unfortunately, all progressive Democrats see in America are injustices and inequalities. How sad.
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.