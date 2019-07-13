There are two basic forms of voter ID.
One, a valid BIRTH CERTIFICATE, which is readily available to anyone born in the US.
A person just has to request it by mail. Even poor, elderly and minorities can get one or are they too lazy or lying?
It is not expensive and is readily available if you take the time and make the effort.
Two, if you are a naturalized citizen, you already have your citizenship papers as proof!
If a person is willing to take the time and make the effort they can get what they need as identification.
No more whining about voter suppression it is just not true.
NORMAN ALLEN
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.