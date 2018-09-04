Those who think increasing CO2 concentrations from fossil fuel combustion and deforestation are not causing climate change are also denying physics and chemistry.
All the meteorological instrumentation, ice core analysis, the data they generate which are the basis and calibration of climate models, all the theory in the climate models, as well as the increasingly accurate weather reports we depend on, are all based on the laws of physics and chemistry.
Also based on these same scientific principles of physics and chemistry are the logic and design of engines, motors, cars and trucks, refrigerators, air conditioners, turbines, etc.
So people who deny all this evidence fails to demonstrate that human activity is causing climate weirding should be feeling very nervous and fearful whenever they drive, fly, or turn on any electrical appliance, because sudden catastrophic failure threatens.
People who don’t like the laws of physics can go jump off a cliff, and those who don’t like the laws of chemistry can take a bath in chlorine bleach.
Muriel Strand, P.E.
Sacramento, Calif.
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.