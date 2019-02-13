The cartoon section of the Sunday paper contained foul language that should not be allowed in the paper and specifically in the CARTOON section, which is read by numerous children.
If you would check out the cartoon "NON SEQUITUR" by Wiley Miller and pay close attention to the center panel, particularly the writing in the lower right hand corner. This is highly inappropriate and I feel Mr. Miller should be banned from submitting any more of his foul political writings to your or any other newspaper.
Ronald Larson
Green Valley
