America's Independence Day celebration has been held on the West Lawn of the US Capitol for years. It has been enjoyed by thousands of those who attend and millions more worldwide who watch it on TV. Now trump wants to change it all. Why?
On the first observance of the Fourth , Thomas Jefferson wrote "May it be to the world, what I believe will be the signal of arousing men to burst the chains and to assume the blessings and security of self-government. ....For ourselves let the annual return of this day forever refresh our recollections of these rights, and an undiminished devotion to them." Will we hear similar words spoken by "the nation's favorite president, me" when he speaks at the Lincoln Memorial or will it be just another campaign rally with Florida's "shoot the immigrants" supporters? Is it really necessary to change something that doesn't need to be changed?
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
