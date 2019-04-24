Progressive Democrats have held up France as their beacon of a socialist-democrat welfare state. France spends more money on social programs than any other EU country and is predicated on one’s "rights" as opposed to "needs." President Marcon, who is no conservative, said "We spend too much money, and we strip people of responsibility. It's an insane amount we spend on minimal welfare payments, but people are still poor.” He also said “To share the cake, there has to be a cake”, connecting welfare spending to the economy. France has a historic $66 billion national debt due to its social welfare programs spending. The government makes payments to the unemployed, the underemployed, housing subsidies, monthly payments to families with children, etc. France has a universal health care system where employees pay 21% of their salary into it. Most also buy supplemental private insurance. For months, “Yellow Vest” protesters have been rioting in the streets over “income inequality.” So much for the system that American Progressives want to emulate!
David Burford
Northwest side
