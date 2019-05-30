The Mueller Report free online site below.
If you want to know what this Mueller report is all about. Aware that over 400 pages is a lot of reading that many of us don't have time to read. But everyone should read about 8-9 pages to get a reasonable idea of what it contains. Skip the first 5 pages containing Cover Sheet, Table of Contents, start at page 1 thru about 8.
The Russians and others are coming AGAIN and again, it will be a new disruption warfare. Hopefully we will be ready next time.
Walter Rhudy
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.