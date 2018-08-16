Read your opinion about freedom of the press and Trump denouncing the press. President Trump would not do this if the press would report stories truthfully. Too many time the "liberal left media"(CNN, MSNBC, New York Times, etc.) slants the story to make conservatives, i.e. Trump, look bad. How many times have reporters from the liberal left media lied about the story and then said they "misspoke." Be truthful and be respected.
Ron Gagner
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.