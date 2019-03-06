Re: the March 5 article "Is Trump's proposed plan for university free speech needed or an overreaction?"
Mr. President, can you spell "Hipockracy" (Hypocrisy) ? Your proposed plan for "free speech" on University/college campuses could easily apply to any of your political rallies where free speech is not supported nor violence discouraged. Both venues may directly or indirectly receive federal funding. By the way sir, has your campaign yet to reimburse Tucson and Pima County for security expenses incurred during your last campaign visit?
Phil Bentley
Foothills
