The Cartoon on the Opinion Page dated 5/15/19 left me speechless. This cartoon only reinforces yet another huge Trump lie regarding abortion that was observed during a recent rally in Wisconsin. Trump had the audacity to actually tell supporters “The baby is born, the mother meets with the doctor. They take care of the baby. They wrap the baby beautifully. And then the doctor and mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby." This was worse than barbaric and being passed as truth to ignorant Trump supporters. Now this newspaper publishes a cartoon that completely resembles the abhorrent lie Trump fed to his supporters. Women's healthcare is at stake and being underscored by the ongoing fight from Right to Life groups whose sole purpose to defy Roe vs. Wade. This newspaper is playing in to baseless untruths and fear mongering through your editor's choice to publish this most inappropriate cartoon.
Linda Dennis
East side
