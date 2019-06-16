As usual, anytime the Democrats go after the Trump Administration, the Associated Press will make sure they report partial information. Contempt of Congress charges against AG Barr and Secretary of Commerce Ross are the news. Because the Census question is in the hands of our Supreme Court, and they will rule in the next 2 weeks, Democrats cannot wait to make a splash against President Trump. Further, the real question deals with illegal aliens being counted, not all immigrants or "minority voters" as they claim. Why should illegals immigrants be counted for the purpose of representation in Congress. States like California, Illinois and New York have residents that are leaving in droves because of high taxes, so they are desperate to refill the void. Already these States are projected to lose seats in Congress, so the numbers are critical for them. They need Illegal aliens at all costs. No legal Citizen is afraid to answer that question. Has nothing to do with any "minority voters", only the illegal aliens folks.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.