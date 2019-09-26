Re: the September 25 article "Pelosi opens impeachment investigation, says 'no one is above law'."
Finally, Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi has her priorities straight. Her quote in bold type is "no one is above the law"
This means that she finally agrees that all the ILLEGAL ALIENS sneaking into the USA, not using the LEGAL IMMIGRATION process , need to be removed from the USA soil or put into prison for breaking our laws.
I must admit that I never thought I would hear that from Nancy, but I am glad that she finally agrees with President Trump that we need to follow the laws set up by Congress to protect citizens of the USA against potential threats from ILLEGAL ALIENS.
Thank you Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party for your honesty about following our laws.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.