It has become clear our President lacks the ability to get Mexico to pay for his wall, as he had promised.
He apparently has now changed his mind, once again, by attempting to steal the money budgeted for other promised projects.
To his rescue; I have discovered an alternative source of funding he could tap into - a yuuuge ocean of money that floods into fossil fuel industry welfare.
An investigation by the Oil Change International found, conservatively, the federal government provided no less than $14.7 BILLION per year to the oil, gas, and coal industries in direct subsidies/welfare.
Multiple budget investigators find corporate welfare is out of control in this country.
The more we learn about what is going on in the 'back alley deals' between Washington & the fossil fuel industry the more clear the contrast between dirty energy & clean renewable energy becomes.
Is our President man enough to stand up to the oil industry to get the funds for his wall?
Ask him
Robert Enyeart
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.