There is a lot of talk about people on furlough and President Trump said they will be paid once the government is back to work. The questions I have are – How many are hourly employees? This means since they are not working any hours they will get no back pay. They are just out of a paycheck. If they are on salary, will they get a ‘lump sum’ paycheck? This means that it will throw them into another tax bracket and they will take a hit on their paychecks. Why should working for the United States Government become a liability? Why do lawmakers and the President still get a paycheck when people working paycheck to paycheck don’t?
Sandra Gassan Joubert
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.