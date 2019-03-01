Is anyone curious to know the views held within our clan of progressive presidential hopefuls concerning the goings on in Venezuela? Maduro is a duly elected hard left Socialist whereas Guido is somewhere right of this. Maduro, who in the spirit of his predecessor Hugo Chavez, has succeeded in ruining in short order a perfectly good working example of capitalism. Our progressive candidates, however, are obliged to support Maduro, necessitating their having to now argue against US support for an attractive ‘moderate’ and, for God’s sake, our efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Venezuelans!. To not see either these deteriorating SOCIETAL CONDITIONS or their CONNECTIONS to THE prevailing political ideology is testament to being either certifiably blind or willfully tyrannical! Hopefully, the Sighted will not fall for such nonsense.
P.S. Does anyone know whether Jane Fonda supports AOC?
Geoffrey Fox
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.