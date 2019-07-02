I was appalled by the official group photo of world leaders at the G-20 Summit. It used to be that the U.S. President, as leader of the free world, was usually flanked by U.S. allies, like the leaders of Germany, the U.K. and Canada. In this photo, however, the current leader of the free world, Angela Merkel of Germany, was relegated to the very end of the right side of the photo, Theresa May of the U.K. and Justin Trudeau in the second row. Donald Trump, hater of our country's First Amendment, especially the Freedom of the Press, appears proud to be flanked this year by two barbaric autocrats, one of whom ( Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman) was behind the atrocious assassination and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and Washington Post journalist -- and the other (Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan), who systematically executes journalists who write the truth about his leadership. Trump's dangerous unAmerican proclivities in bas relief.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.