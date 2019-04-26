In 1789, citizens of a baby USA celebrated George Washington's election to the highest office. After 230 years this April, what criteria do you think were important for those very first citizens to vote for POTUS 1?
Luckily, one only has to read Mason Locke Weems’ 1819 biography on the history of the life of George Washington to get a sense of the nation’s zeitgeist at the time. Weems made it abundantly clear that George’s elders knew that being truthful and having integrity were vital qualities for a boy to embody and foster into adulthood in order to marshal mutual peer reverence and respect.
Cut to 2019. POTUS 45 lies every day. Should we continue to look the other way everyday despite our constant shock to indecent actions coming from the Oval Office, only because we cannot define an applicable criminal statute?
America, please wake up!
Kenneth Mowbray
Foothills
